OPP are investigating after a jogger was struck on May 30th, 2018 on Division Street North in Kingsville.

OPP say the person was jogging around 7:10pm north approaching Horwath Street when a newer dark grey Ford F-150 struck her with the driver’s side front corner of the vehicle.

The truck then continued to turn northbound on Division Street North and left the scene. It is believed that the vehicle contained two occupants.

The jogger sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Kingsville OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 and ask for Provincial Constable Mike Baker. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.