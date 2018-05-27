The first heat event of the season is setting up for Monday.

A warm and humid airmass is expected to move into Southern Ontario. The daytime maximum temperatures are likely to reach the low 30’s°C or close to 90°F with overnight lows near 20°C or 68°F.

These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat.

Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses. Drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty and keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours each day in a cool place.