Kylie Masse added the title of Commonwealth Games champion to that of world champion with a record victory Saturday in the women’s 100-m backstroke.

Masse, bettered the Games record for a third time in two days, clocking 58.63 seconds. She edged Emily Seebohm of Australia at 58.66.

“I’m always stronger on the last length,” said Masse. “I didn’t panic. I didn’t know where Emily was in the race. She usually goes out quite fast so I was expecting we’d be close at the end.”