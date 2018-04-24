A crash on the 401 tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say that around 1:30pm an eastbound tractor-trailer had a front tire blow out causing it to collide with a passing motor vehicle.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles crossed through the centre median and came to rest blocking both westbound lanes of the highway. No injuries were reported.

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer observed the collision and was able to stop westbound traffic from being involved in a head on collision.