A group of 22 new paramedics are on the job.
After a written test, successful applicants were chosen to complete a comprehensive paramedic practical evaluation. In addition, candidates were also required to pass a qualifying interview and physical fitness evaluation.
At Paramedic Commencement Ceremony held Friday afternoon the new recruits we were welcomed in front of their family and friends.
- Mitchell Adam
- Veronica Jarvis
- Khaalid Ali
- Dalton Kingston
- Michael Awad
- Tiffany Koniecki
- Adam Bardgett
- Mitchell LaDouceur
- Patrick Biczysko
- Kody Lauzon
- Bart Czerniawski
- Amanda McCarton
- Jenna Diamante
- Jessica Robson
- Stefanie Dummer
- Caullin Rundle
- Christopher Dziedzic
- Ray Serifi
- Justin Elwgren
- Dino Soulliere
- Suhaib Hammoud
- Meaghan Vieira
