Saturday March 24th, 2018

Posted at 4:46pm

City News
The City of Windsor is undertaking an active transportation master plan.

When complete, the plan will set the foundation for developing well-connected, attractive active transportation networks that are safe, convenient and user-friendly, no matter what mode of transportation people use.

As part of the plan, the city has created a survey to see how residents currently move around and what improvements would encourage more active travel in Windsor.  You can find that survey here.

The entire master plan process is expected to take 18 months.

