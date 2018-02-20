RainNow
7 °C
45 °F
RainWed
7 °C
45 °F		OvercastThu
3 °C
37 °F		Chance of RainFri
7 °C
44 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday February 20th, 2018

Posted at 8:11pm

Tecumseh
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Ontario Provincial Police are sending out a reminder to vehicle owners to lock their doors after a recent increase in motor vehicles being entered and items stolen in Tecumseh.

Police say that these thefts are considered crimes of opportunity and criminals will frequent several vehicles in a given area, most often entering and stealing from those that are left unlocked.

The OPP encourage all vehicle owners/passengers to do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as never leaving  a running vehicle unattended, locking your doors, and rolling up your windows.

Additionally, if you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, don’t hesitate, call police immediately.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.