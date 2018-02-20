The Ontario Provincial Police are sending out a reminder to vehicle owners to lock their doors after a recent increase in motor vehicles being entered and items stolen in Tecumseh.

Police say that these thefts are considered crimes of opportunity and criminals will frequent several vehicles in a given area, most often entering and stealing from those that are left unlocked.

The OPP encourage all vehicle owners/passengers to do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as never leaving a running vehicle unattended, locking your doors, and rolling up your windows.

Additionally, if you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, don’t hesitate, call police immediately.