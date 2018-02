The Town of Lakeshore has a number of activities for Family Day weekend.

Free public skating from 1pm to 3 pm.

Free recreational swim from 1pm to 3:30pm.

There are also a number of other activity options on Family Day including family drop in basketball, badminton and volleyball. See a listing of the activities at: http://lakeshore.ca/media/files/Family%20Day%20Activities.pdf.