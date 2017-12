Several local municipalities are among 105 municipalities across the province getting gas tax funding to enhance and expand their transit systems, reduce congestion, and shorten commute times.

One bus takes up to 40 vehicles off the road, and keeps 25 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions out of the atmosphere each year.

Windsor will see $3,778,471, Chatham-Kent $952,316, LaSalle $55,504 and Leamington/Kingsville $195,645.