FCA Canada has made a donation of $1,258,107.18 to the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County 2018 campaign.

This marks the largest donation in the Windsor-Essex community this year and the 32nd consecutive year of FCA Canada employees and retirees donating over $1 million.

“FCA Canada employees and retirees have consistently demonstrated their unwavering support and commitment to the United Way of Windsor/Essex,” said Bigland. “Over the last 70 years, our employees have contributed over $65 million dollars towards this annual campaign. I am incredibly proud to be leading a team of such generous and caring people, and want to thank each and every team member for their ongoing support.”