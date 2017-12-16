OvercastNow
Saturday December 16th, 2017

FCA Canada employees reveal their donation of $1,258,107.18 for the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County 2018 campaign. This year marks United Way’s 70th anniversary of serving the Windsor-Essex community and FCA’s 32nd year of pledging a donation of over $1 million. FCA has been a supporter of United Way since day one.

FCA Canada has made a donation of $1,258,107.18 to the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County 2018 campaign.

This marks the largest donation in the Windsor-Essex community this year and the 32nd consecutive year of FCA Canada employees and retirees donating over $1 million.

“FCA Canada employees and retirees have consistently demonstrated their unwavering support and commitment to the United Way of Windsor/Essex,” said Bigland. “Over the last 70 years, our employees have contributed over $65 million dollars towards this annual campaign. I am incredibly proud to be leading a team of such generous and caring people, and want to thank each and every team member for their ongoing support.”

 

