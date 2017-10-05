Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a Tim Hortons.

Police say it happened around 2:40am on Thursday October 5th, 2017 in the 1500 block of Lauzon Road.

They say that the male suspect entered the restaurant, ordered and paid for a drink. The suspect then demanded money from the cash register and announced that he was robbing the business.

The employee complied with the demand and the suspect exited the restaurant on foot after taking a quantity of money. He was last seen walking southbound on Lauzon Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years of age, approximately 6′ in height with a thin build. He was

wearing eye glasses, blue jean pants, light blue pull-over sweater and a unique multicoloured purple and yellow baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.