The LaSalle Craft Beer Festival takes place this weekend and new this year, runners can take part in a “Canada 150” 1.50 KM Beer Run.

The $35 registration fee includes run registration, festival admission (participants can re-enter the festival on Saturday night), a one-of-a-kind beer fest toque, finishers medal (it’s a bottle opener!) and of course an ice cold beer! The event is open to the first 100 registrants!

Runners, walkers and crawlers are all welcome.

The LaSalle Craft Beer Festival is a two-day event that takes place rain or shine in a huge heated tent. Friday night features a “Throwback Party” with all of the best hits and dance music from the 80’s and 90’s.

Moire information can be found here.