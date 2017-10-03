Partly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Partly CloudyTue
27 °C
80 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormWed
24 °C
75 °F		ClearThu
24 °C
75 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday October 3rd, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

LaSalle
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The LaSalle Craft Beer Festival takes place this weekend and new this year, runners can take part in a “Canada 150” 1.50 KM Beer Run.

The $35 registration fee includes run registration, festival admission (participants can re-enter the festival on Saturday night), a one-of-a-kind beer fest toque, finishers medal (it’s a bottle opener!) and of course an ice cold beer! The event is open to the first 100 registrants!

Runners, walkers and crawlers are all welcome.

The LaSalle Craft Beer Festival is a two-day event that takes place rain or shine in a huge heated tent. Friday night features a “Throwback Party” with all of the best hits and dance music from the 80’s and 90’s.

Moire information can be found here.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.