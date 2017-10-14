OvercastNow
Saturday October 14th, 2017

Posted at 5:47pm

Lakeshore
As the warm weather season comes to an end, the Town of Lakeshore is closing most of the towns washrooms for the winter months as of Monday, October 16th.

Leffler Park, Lakeview Park and Lakeview Park West Beach washrooms will remain open pending weather conditions.

Splashpads at the Atlas Tube Centre and Lakeview Park will also be closed Monday.

The Town has been able to keep the washrooms open six weeks longer this year due to the installation of automatic door locks. In previous years, washrooms closed Labour Day due to students returning to school.

