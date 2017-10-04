With the Thanksgiving long weekend coming up, blood donations often decrease as regular donors are away or busy with family activities.

Canadian Blood Services is in a challenging spot in the Windsor and Essex County area to help fill the over 5,000 available appointments before Thanksgiving Day.

“I cannot express the importance In blood donation. I spent most of 2016 fighting breast cancer and I am now a one year cancer survivor. I spent many days in the hospital receiving chemotherapy treatments and in my time there I truly learned the value of blood donation. I personally was not a blood recipient but I did see so many that were, unfortunately too many. In some patients the need is as many as 5 bags of blood. I will be eligible to donate 5 years after I am cancer free, which I fully intend to be. People ask me all the time what they can do to help others in need and I now often say give blood! Please contact your local blood donation clinic to confirm your eligibility and trust me when I say we all have a little super hero in each of us … Giving blood saves lives!,” said a Windsor blood donor recipient.

Windsor and Essex County community donors are asked to book an appointment by visiting blood.ca.