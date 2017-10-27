Police in Amherstburg are investigating a hit and run crash.

Police say that the two vehicle collision at County Road 9 (Howard Ave) and County Road 10 (Middle Side Road) around 4:50pm.

They say that a gray 2000 Pontiac Grand Am was southbound and struck an eastbound white 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

Following the collision, a male and a female were observed fleeing from the scene towards Fox Glen Golf Course. They were then picked up by a newer four door charcoal gray Ford Fusion which then headed northbound on Howard Avenue towards Windsor.

The male is described as white, mid to late 20’s, thin build, clean-shaven, blonde brush cut, with tattoos on his neck, wearing black clothing. The female is described as white, mid 20’s, approximately 5’5″, medium build, with medium length reddish-brown curly hair wearing black clothing.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the collision or the male and female occupants of the Grand Am are asked to contact police at 519-736-3622 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8744.