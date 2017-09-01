Windsor’s very own professional cycling race takes place this Sunday, September 3rd.

Pull up a lawn chair or stand at the sidelines and watch world-class cycling take place in Windsor at one of the oldest bike races in North America.

Spectators can line the main stretch near the start/finish line, enjoy the corners of the course — which loops from Erie to Parent, then Giles to Howard and back to Erie — or enjoy the patios along the main stretch, among many other viewing options.

The race has attracted over 7,000 spectators each year.

While races are held in several different cycling classes all day, the “main” race begins at 5pm and goes for 50 laps.

