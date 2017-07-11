Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday July 11th, 2017

Posted at 9:04pm

City News
Photo, left to right: Christine Mills, Jenny Vu and Councillor John Elliott (City of Windsor photo)

The Arboretum in Ambassador Park has now complete.

Ten trees were recently planted on Windsor’s riverfront, located near the eastern entrance to the Windsor Sculpture Park. The TD Friends of the Environment Foundation provided the funding for the project in celebration of Canada’s 150th year.

Plaques with a brief description of the tree’s attributes were also placed at the base of each tree, providing an educational opportunity for people to learn more about the types of native trees that grow along the banks of the Detroit River.

