Wednesday June 7th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

College
The St. Clair Green Giants invite you to their inaugural home opener Wednesday, June 7th at Lacasse Park in the Town of Tecumseh.

The Green Giants will be taking on the Lake Erie Monarchs with the first pitch set to go at 7:05pm.

Tickets are $7. Children under 5-years-old get in free.

St. Clair is the only Canadian franchise in the in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League which features 14 other teams from Michigan and Ohio. The GLSCL is sanctioned by Major League Baseball with each team comprised of players from across North America.

The Green Giants will play a 42-game season consisting of 21 home games at Lacasse Park.

For a full schedule and team information head to www.stclairgreengiants.com.

 

 

