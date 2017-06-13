Catholic School Board Director of Education Paul Picard has decided to retire after a 41-year career in education October 30, 2017.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to have served the children of Windsor-Essex and their families for so many years,” said the 64-year-old Picard. “Our board has accomplished a great deal, and now it’s time for someone else with a strong sense of our vision, our goals, and our commitment to Catholic education to step up and assume the mantle of leadership.”

Picard has been in the role of Director since August of 2010. He began his career as a teacher with the board in 1976 with positions at Notre Dame, St. James, St. Edward, and Christ the King Catholic Elementary Schools. In the early 1990s he moved to administrative roles in the system, serving as vice-principal or principal at W.J. Langlois, St. Paul, and Holy Cross Catholic Elementary Schools, before becoming a program principal in 2005, and a superintendent in 2008.

“Paul has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in education,” Board Chair Barbara Holland said, “always marching to the beat of his own drum. Thanks to his guidance and collaboration with our Trustees, our board is in a much better place now, as is Catholic education in Windsor-Essex. Although we’re sad to see him go, we wish him all the best.”

Holland said Picard will be difficult to replace, but that the board will follow a very clearly prescribed and thorough process, which will be announced in the coming weeks, to make sure the best candidate for Director of Education can be found.

As for future plans, Picard said he looks forward to the freedom that comes with retirement.

“I’m certain there will be no shortage of opportunities to keep my mind occupied, but at this point, I’d like to take some time to relax and reflect upon what this next chapter of my life will look like,” he said.