LaSalle Turtle Club Baseball is celebrating their opening day this Saturday, April 29th with a parade.

The parade starts at 10am and features both players and their coaches. It kicks off on Front Road at Laurier Drive and travels to Reaume Road, then east to Reaume Road to Turtle Club Park.

Once the walkers arrive at Turtle Club Park, opening ceremonies will take place.

The public is encouraged to cheer on the walkers along Front Road and Reaume, and everyone is invited to celebrate opening day at Turtle Club Park.