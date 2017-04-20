The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an alert that instructions listed on the backside of a Take Charge Windsor-Essex Choose Water bookmark are incorrect.

They warn that following the instructions listed under “Water Bottle Safety” may cause the creation of, and exposure to, a gas containing chlorine and could possibly lead to eye irritation or minor respiratory symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation.

If you have this bookmark in your home they say that it should be thrown out or recycled.

Officials say that to date; they have not been made aware of any reported reactions associated with following the information provided on the bookmarks.