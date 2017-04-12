The City of Windsor is looking for residents who will be celebrating the milestone of 100 years or greater in 2017.

In honour of Windsor’s 125th anniversary, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens plans to recognize City of Windsor centenarians.

In the space of 100 years, these residents would have witnessed firsthand the growth of the city, the rise of the auto industry and much, much more. For example, they have lived through wars, prohibition, and the opening of both the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor Detroit Tunnel.

These residents are part of a generation that defined our community and are living links to the rich and varied history our community celebrates throughout this special anniversary year.

For more information, please contact Pam Mady in the Mayor’s Office by April 24, 2017 by email at [email protected] or by phone at 519-255-6100 ext. 6309.