Nominations are now being accepted for the 10th Annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award.

The nomination process is easy, all you have to do is in 500 words or less tell a story about how a nurse impacted nursing care where they work or changed the life of a patient or family.

For more information and nomination form visit the website here. All entries must be received by Monday, April 17th at 5 pm.

The 109th Annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award presentation will take place in the third week in April.