Thursday March 9th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

City News
Nominations are now being accepted for the 10th Annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award.

The nomination process is easy, all you have to do is in 500 words or less tell a story about how a nurse impacted nursing care where they work or changed the life of a patient or family.

For more information and nomination form visit the website here. All entries must be received by Monday, April 17th at 5 pm.

The 109th Annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award presentation will take place in the third week in April.

