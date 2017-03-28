The Town of Essex is seeking public input on the Council and Ward Structure Review.

This includes the composition of Town Council, the process by which the Deputy Mayor is elected, and the number and size of wards.

“It’s been almost 20 years since amalgamation,” says Rob Auger, Town Clerk and Manager of Legislative Services. “Council is conducting this review to ensure that the ward and council structure continues to provide a system of effective and equitable representation for all residents.”

Watson and Associates Economists Ltd. have been retained to conduct the review, which includes public and stakeholder consultations. Representatives from Watson and Associates will be on hand at two Public Information Sessions to present draft options and gather public feedback.

Those take plane on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm at the Essex Centre Sports Complex and on Thursday, March 30th, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm at the Camoes Portuguese Club in Harrow Centre.

Following the public consultation process, Watson and Associates will present their findings and a set of options for Council’s consideration. Any changes to the ward or council structure must be confirmed in a municipal by-law that is passed prior to December 31st, 2017.