The Department of Fisheries and Oceans will be placing and grading sand to re-nourish the north and south beaches at Hillman Marsh.

“We are very grateful to the Municipality of Leamington for allowing this project to proceed,” stated Essex Region Conservation Authority General Manager Richard Wyma. “Collectively, we were able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement to allow the sand to be trucked in a modified manner so as not to negatively impact municipal infrastructure. Ultimately, as nature takes its course, this sand nourishment will have a greater ecosystem benefit.”

Significant erosion took place to Hillman’s east beach during a storm event in June 2015. “The sand is from a dredging project at Wheatley Harbour, which holds the sand that would naturally travel to Hillman and eventually Point Pelee National Park,” Wyma adds. “By placing this sand at Hillman Marsh, we are keeping it in the system and where it belongs.”

Work will take place over the next few weeks.