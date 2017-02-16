Transit Windsor has begun the testing phase of its new Intelligent Transportation System.

This marks the first of several changes to the city bus system.

Currently, ten Transit Windsor buses are equipped with the new system and providing automated stop announcements. This system provides onboard voice and visual announcements, which include next stop messages.

Voice announcements are coordinated with display signs inside the bus. Pre-boarding external audible announcements are also provided to waiting passengers waiting at bus stop locations.

Transit Windsor says that more buses will be added over the next several weeks as the technology is tested and rolled out.

Other features being rolled out in the coming months include the addition of five security cameras on each Transit Windsor bus and the addition of Short Messaging Service, where passengers can request the arrival time of the next Transit Windsor bus on your phone by texting your stop ID to 88881. Stop IDs can be found on bus stop signs in the top right corner of each sign.