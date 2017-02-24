A localized State of Emergency declared by the Municipality of Leamington on October 14th 2016, in relation to an abandoned well at a private residence in the 200 block of Robson Roadhas been lifted.

“We are pleased with the response of the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry, and thankful to all Provincial Ministries involved for their efforts in bringing this situation to a safe conclusion,” remarks Mayor John Paterson.

The residents who were displaced for safety reasons will now be allowed to return to their homes.

The well has been successfully capped and the area has been deemed safe.