Ridership on Tecumseh Transit was down in 2016.

According to figures from the town, total ridership for 2016 was 27,003 comped to 2015 when total ridership was 28,846.

According to a report to Town Council, the decrease is largely attributed to an 825 passenger decrease in ridership at the Tecumseh Mall bus stop and a 579 passenger decrease in ridership during the 2016 Corn Festival Shuttle Service.

2016 overall average daily ridership was 88 passengers compared to the 92 passengers in 2015.

The 2016 fare box revenues was $24,496 compared to $25,447 for 2015.

Tecumseh Transit operates on a circuitous route with a one-hour headway covering 30 kilometres and 38 stops. The Town manages the service but contracts out the operation and maintenance of the two Town-owned buses to First Student Canada.