The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser took place in Windsor Saturday evening, starting from the Downtown Mission of Windsor.

This annual fundraiser raises thousands of dollars each year locally and across the country. This year’s local walk raised over $25,000 online, with over 150 walkers and over 30 teams participating this year. Attendees were able to do a 2km, 5km, or 10km walk around the area.

The funds raised goes towards helping serve more meals and make more safe night accommodations to those in need.