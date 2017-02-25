SnowNow
-3 °C
27 °F
Chance of SnowSat
12 °C
55 °F		Partly CloudySun
6 °C
42 °F		ClearMon
9 °C
48 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday February 25th, 2017

Posted at 8:08pm

Community Photos
Print Friendly

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser took place in Windsor Saturday evening, starting from the Downtown Mission of Windsor.

This annual fundraiser raises thousands of dollars each year locally and across the country. This year’s local walk raised over $25,000 online, with over 150 walkers and over 30 teams participating this year. Attendees were able to do a 2km, 5km, or 10km walk around the area.

The funds raised goes towards helping serve more meals and make more safe night accommodations to those in need.

A large amount of volunteers make events like this possible.

The team that raised the most funds for the event.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.