The ONTARIO 150 will travel throughout Ontario during the summer celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary, and a stop in Amherstburg is included.

The tour programs includes a Canada 150 Fund initiative written specifically for this tour called Rhythm of the Nation, an interactive dance and musical performance centered around nationally-renowned street artist DJ Creeasian; The West Coast Lumberjack Show, an action-packed, must-see Canadian show that will have everyone breaking out their plaid; and in addition to the traveling programs, each port will have its own live entertainment and local activities.

The tour will be in Amherstburg the weekend of August 5th and 6th during the Raiders, Rebels & Redcoats event.