Written by For The Love of Paws:

Bear is a 5 ½ half year old terrier mix just under 17 pounds, and full of l…ove and affection. He is fully house broken and knows basic commands. Great with cats and other dogs! Bear loves to lounge around all day, he like walks and is even starting to get used to playtime with other dogs. He loves sleeping in his crate at night or in bed with you! Bear is easily startled by sounds out of the ordinary but storms do not bother him. Bear would do best with older children, he will be a loyal, loving dog to those he is close to. He would easily transition into any family!!! Give this sweet little boy a chance at his forever home.