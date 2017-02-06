The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook.

They say that due to the existing frozen ground conditions, thin snow cover, and current forecasts advising of the potential for 20 mm to 25 mm of precipitation over the next 24 hour period, there is a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within the floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

Waterways and nearshore lake areas within the region are also covered with ice of varying thickness. There is potential for ice bridging at bridge and culvert locations due to flow within the waterways. The areas most likely to be impacted by ice issues are the Region’s waterways that outlet into Lake St. Clair.