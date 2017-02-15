Adventure Bay Family Water Park has added new membership options are being designed to provide new choices for current members looking to adjust their commitment and invite new members to catch some of the fun.

In addition to their original yearly membership option, you can now choose from a selection of shorter seasonal terms, like March Break, Christmas holidays, academic year or summer. You can find more information on their website.

In addition, Friday, February 17th, 2017 is the official launch of their new Land Lover rate. This rate is designed for adults, parents or grandparents accompanying guests who can participate on their own but would like to join their family and supervise from the sidelines. Land Lover rates is $5 for full day or $2 starlight for both residents and non-residents.