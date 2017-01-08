Environment Canada says that now is expected to develop Monday night over southwestern Ontario and move eastward to reach the Greater Toronto Area early Tuesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are likely before the snow changes to rain.

They warn that there may be a significant impact to the Tuesday morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well for regions where the change to rain occurs later.

The weather system responsible is a Colorado low that will affect much of the province.