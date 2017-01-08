Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday January 8th, 2017

Posted at 4:20pm

Weather
Environment Canada says that now is expected to develop Monday night over southwestern Ontario and move eastward to reach the Greater Toronto Area early Tuesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are likely before the snow changes to rain.

They warn that there may be a significant impact to the Tuesday morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well for regions where the change to rain occurs later.

The weather system responsible is a Colorado low that will affect much of the province.

