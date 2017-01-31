Hundreds of Windsorites gathered Tuesday evening at City Hall to remember the lives of those lost in Sunday night’s shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

The candlelit gathering was held to show solidarity and pay tribute to those affected.

Applause and cheers rang out from the crowd as Windsor Islamic Association Imam Mohamed Mahmoud Al-Jammali spoke passionately about being born in Libya, yet considered himself a proud Canadian.

The gathering was hosted by the City of Windsor and Mayor Drew Dilkens in partnership with local community leaders.