Saturday January 14th, 2017

Posted at 3:49pm

The Wedding Extravaganza, Southern Ontario’s largest wedding show, is celebrating 30 years this weekend with the show at the Caboto Club. The 2-day long event features two floors of spectacular wedding decorations, dresses, tuxedos, and everything else a wedding will need with hundreds of vendors.

Local soon-to-be brides and grooms fill the halls for the weekend, trying samples, getting up close views of decor, and planning their special day.

The wedding show runs from January 14th to the 15th, from 10am until 5pm each day. Learn more about the show on their website here.

