Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

If you are looking for a young girl who absolutely loves human contact then Patsy – a two-year-old Jack Russell/Terrier mix – might just be the perfect fit for you and your family.

What we’ve found out about Patsy since she’s been in a loving foster home is that her preferred activity is snuggling with her foster mommy. But, that’s not all she likes! Toys… yes, she is crazy about toys and the more the better! She also enjoys taking long walks and, at the end of a long day there isn’t anything in world she’d rather do than curl up in bed with you to rest her weary head (those walks and toys can really tucker a girl out!).

This little girl would make a wonderful addition to any home. If you think it could be yours, please visit www.scarescue.org to complete an adoption application TODAY! Patsy’s adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccinations, deworming, flea treatment, spay and microchip.