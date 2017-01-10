The Windsor Symphony Orchestra has announced a three-year commitment by Caesars Windsor Cares in support of the Orchestra’s Music for Health program.

The Music for Health program brings live music to homebound seniors who would not otherwise have access to such performances.

In total, Caesars Windsor Cares will provide $28,500 over three years or $9,500 per year.

Music for Health performances were developed in partnership with a local music therapist and designed to physically and intellectually engage residents of seniors homes. Seniors are encouraged to participate physically using small percussion instruments and are encouraged to request songs that have special meaning for them. Residents are also encouraged to share any memories or stories that are elicited by the music they hear. These programs always feature a mix of familiar pop and classical tunes.

Performances scheduled for January and early February include Chartwell Oak Park, Regency Park, Village of Aspen Lake, Chateau Park, Royal Marquis Retirement Residence, and St. Clair Beach Retirement Community.