As Windsorites get ready to count down to a New Year, MADD Windsor & Essex County is highlighting the importance of planning ahead for a sober ride home.

“It only takes a few minutes to plan a sober ride home, for yourself or your party guests, and it can prevent a lifetime of grief and regret,” said Chaouki Hamka, Community Leader for MADD. “There are many options available to getting home safe: take a cab or public transit, arrange for a designated driver, plan to spend the night.”

Whether you’re attending a New Year’s bash or hosting a party yourself, they offer these guidelines to ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone: