Friday December 30th, 2016

Posted at 5:22pm

As Windsorites get ready to count down to a New Year, MADD Windsor & Essex County is highlighting the importance of planning ahead for a sober ride home.

“It only takes a few minutes to plan a sober ride home, for yourself or your party guests, and it can prevent a lifetime of grief and regret,” said Chaouki Hamka, Community Leader for MADD. “There are many options available to getting home safe: take a cab or public transit, arrange for a designated driver, plan to spend the night.”

Whether you’re attending a New Year’s bash or hosting a party yourself, they offer these guidelines to ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone:

  • If someone you know is drinking or doing drugs, do not let that person get behind the wheel.
  • Never get in the car with someone has been drinking or doing drugs.
  • If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.  Call 911 and report it police, the life you save may be your own.

