As Windsorites get ready to count down to a New Year, MADD Windsor & Essex County is highlighting the importance of planning ahead for a sober ride home.
“It only takes a few minutes to plan a sober ride home, for yourself or your party guests, and it can prevent a lifetime of grief and regret,” said Chaouki Hamka, Community Leader for MADD. “There are many options available to getting home safe: take a cab or public transit, arrange for a designated driver, plan to spend the night.”
Whether you’re attending a New Year’s bash or hosting a party yourself, they offer these guidelines to ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone:
- If someone you know is drinking or doing drugs, do not let that person get behind the wheel.
- Never get in the car with someone has been drinking or doing drugs.
- If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Call 911 and report it police, the life you save may be your own.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously