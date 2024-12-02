Beyond the Box: Elevate Holiday Gifting With Memorable Experiences

Experience Gifts To Give This Season

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Santa’s elves have been busy crafting experiences in Windsor Essex and they’ve come up with the perfect experience for everyone on your list and every interest they may have! Give the gift of time, memories, fun and adventure this holiday season with a wide selection of experiences. A few you can take part in right away and some you can pick up a gift certificate for to save for another time. Keep reading for ideas for everyone from the creative genius to the outdoor lover to the fashionista in your life.

Ford City Potters

Ford City Potters is a full service pottery studio and school. Located in the heart of Ford City, offering classes, workshops and monthly memberships. Check their website for class offerings like the 4-week beginner wheel classes, drop-in classes and more! Perfect for a gift to beat the January blahs and get your creative juices flowing!

Somewhere Else Experience

Looking for a truly ‘somewhere else experience’ ? Somewhere Else Experience provides you with the equipment to explore Cedar Creek, one of Essex County’s hidden gems! Offering rentals of Canoes, Kayaks, and Stand Up Paddleboards by the hour, half day or full day and focused on creating a convenient and comfortable experience for all skills. Step onto the floating dock and get situated in the Kayak Launch before pushing off. Once you get out on the water, you will feel like you are having a… Somewhere Else Experience.

Wilderness Retreat and Nordic Spa

Give the gift of relaxation and reconnection at Wilderness Retreat and Nordic Spa, the region’s primary destination for hydrotherapy experiences offering personal saunas & cold dips for one person or two! Experience the luxury of a Nordic Spa just outside of Kingsville.

SKETCH Clay + Pottery

Sketch Clay and Pottery is a perfect gift for all ages and all skill levels – they have something for everyone! Sketch is a place to relax, have a tea and enjoy all the amazing benefits of trying something new by re-opening up the creative side of your mind. You’ll leave feeling energized, inspired and more balanced. They offer workshops, classes, events with Local Artist Ambassadors and offer open drop-in hours where you can come in on your own time to try one of their many arts and craft activities. Also home to Urban Surf Co.

Windsor Premier Cruises

An unforgettable experience awaits you when you board a sightseeing cruise on the Macassa Bay with Windsor Premier Cruises. With options ranging from Sunset Cruises, theme party nights, sightseeing cruises and more you’ll enjoy fully commentated cruises operating from April to October. A gift card for an upcoming cruise makes a great gift everyone will be looking forward to!

Urban Surf Co.

For those who want to discover Lake St Clair and enjoy the outdoors there is no better way to get closer than at Urban Surf. Offering Paddle Board and Kayak rentals, along with Sunset Paddles, a variety of Group Classes (Land + Water), a Surf Shop and smoothie bar and the best vibes around. This is a perfect gift to give for the person who has everything and is looking for a new experience or just to get back to nature.

Aloraflora Jewelry

AloraFlora Jewelry was created to provide affordable, simple yet elegant jewelry for every woman. Whether it’s a regular day chasing dreams or the most special of occasions. Aloraflora jewelry is quality-made, innovative, and driven to be the choice for ladies who want their jewelry to match their personality : confident, elegant, and beautiful – everyday. For an extra special gift – pick up a gift card for a permanent bracelet.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex.