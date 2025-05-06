City Implements Real-Time Traffic Light Monitoring To Ease Congestion In Construction Zones

The City of Windsor Transportation Department is launching some new efforts to reduce congestion and improve safety in construction zones and their associated detour routes by leveraging real-time traffic-flow monitoring at signalized intersections.

hrough the integration of smart traffic signal technology, traffic lights near and within construction zones and detour routes are now adjusted in real time by traffic systems technologists based on actual traffic flow.

“Construction is essential for long-term improvements in order to keep our infrastructure in good condition, during which time we strive to minimize traffic impacts and keep vehicles moving through work areas to the degree possible,” said David Simpson, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services. “By using live data from sensors and traffic cameras, we can dynamically adjust light timing to better manage vehicle movement and keep traffic flowing, even when lanes are reduced within a construction zone.”

This system allows traffic system technologists to monitor and respond to current conditions instead of relying on pre-set schedules, which often do not reflect unexpected congestion caused by lane closures and detours.

In the case of Howard Avenue/Division Road, along with the introduction of this new technology, construction crews have also opened an additional southbound lane in front of Devonshire Mall to allow traffic to turn into the parking lot without impeding motorists who are not accessing the mall. Primary detour routes, such as along Dougall Avenue, have been further optimized to respond to the changing traffic volumes that have resulted from the work on Howard Avenue.