Police Investigating West-End Auto Theft

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two auto theft investigations in west Windsor.

Police say that shortly before 8:00am on June 26th, 2025, they responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 5200 block of Malden Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 3600 block of Girardot Street before being abandoned in a ditch along Malden.

Approximately one hour later, officers responded to an attempted vehicle theft at a residence in the 1000 block of Brock Street. Officers learned that a suspect had unsuccessfully attempted to steal the car, causing damage to the ignition before fleeing the scene.

These investigations remain ongoing. Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area bordered by Prince Road, Tecumseh Road, Huron Church Road, and Millen Street to review their surveillance or dash cam footage, specifically in the early morning hours of June 26, for video evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.