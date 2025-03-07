There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 7th to 9th
Friday March 7th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
7
March
Our Story, Our Journey Black History production
Capitol Theatre
Friday
7
March
Introduction to Zentangle®
Artful3 Studio
Friday
7
March
Simply Queen Concert
Serbian Centre
Friday
7
March
Windsor Express vs. London Lightning
WFCU Centre
Saturday
8
March
Saturday
8
March
Tecumseh Mall March Break Birds of Prey Show
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
8
March
Comedy at Aloe Lounge
Aloe Lounge
Saturday
8
March
Saturday
8
March
Saturday
8
March
Take 2 @ Turbo
Turbo Entertainment Complex
Saturday
8
March
Saje X Iris & Marnie Charm Party
Saje Natural Wellness, Devonshire Mall
Saturday
8
March
Women’s Day Market at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
8
March
Cindy’s Winter Market
Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
8
March
All About Maple
Canadian transportation museum and heritage village
Saturday
8
March
WINPEX 2025 Stamp Show
Caboto Club
Sunday
9
March
Emerald City Party
Maedel Community Centre Gym
Sunday
9
March
Buzzed Spelling Bee at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
9
March
Meet and Greet MLP Wrestlers Event
Tecumseh Mall
