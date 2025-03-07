Partly CloudyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 7th to 9th

Friday March 7th, 2025, 12:00pm

Friday
7
March

Our Story, Our Journey Black History production

Capitol Theatre
Friday
7
March

Introduction to Zentangle®

Artful3 Studio
Friday
7
March

Simply Queen Concert

Serbian Centre
Friday
7
March

Windsor Express vs. London Lightning

WFCU Centre
Saturday
8
March

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Family Concert – Irish Music and Dance

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
8
March

Tecumseh Mall March Break Birds of Prey Show

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
8
March

Comedy at Aloe Lounge

Aloe Lounge
Saturday
8
March

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Family Concert – Irish Music and Dance

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
8
March

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Family Concert – Irish Music and Dance

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
8
March

Take 2 @ Turbo

Turbo Entertainment Complex
Saturday
8
March

Saje X Iris & Marnie Charm Party

Saje Natural Wellness, Devonshire Mall
Saturday
8
March

Women’s Day Market at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
8
March

Cindy’s Winter Market

Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
8
March

All About Maple

Canadian transportation museum and heritage village
Saturday
8
March

WINPEX 2025 Stamp Show

Caboto Club
Sunday
9
March

Emerald City Party

Maedel Community Centre Gym
Sunday
9
March

Buzzed Spelling Bee at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
9
March

Meet and Greet MLP Wrestlers Event

Tecumseh Mall

