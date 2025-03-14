There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 14th to 16th
Friday March 14th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
14
March
Windsor Express vs. Glass City Wranglers
WFCU Centre
Saturday
15
March
Frostbite Ultimate Sub Showdown Eating Competition
Frostbite Frozen Treats
Saturday
15
March
Toy and vintage show
Branch 644 Marantette legion
Saturday
15
March
Sweet Serenade
Aloe Lounge
Saturday
15
March
Sushi For Dogs!
The Hungry Pooch Lakeshore
Sunday
16
March
Music Bingo Trivia at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
16
March
