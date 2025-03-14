SunnyNow
14 °C
58 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
20 °C
68 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
20 °C
68 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
12 °C
54 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 14th to 16th

Friday March 14th, 2025, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0

Friday
14
March

Windsor Express vs. Glass City Wranglers

WFCU Centre
Saturday
15
March

Frostbite Ultimate Sub Showdown Eating Competition

Frostbite Frozen Treats
Saturday
15
March

Toy and vintage show

Branch 644 Marantette legion
Saturday
15
March

Sweet Serenade

Aloe Lounge
Saturday
15
March

Sushi For Dogs!

The Hungry Pooch Lakeshore
Sunday
16
March

Music Bingo Trivia at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
16
March

Music Bingo Trivia at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message