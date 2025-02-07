SunnyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 7th to 10th

Friday February 7th, 2025, 12:00pm

Friday
7
February

Connections’ 2025 Trivia Night Fundraiser

Giovanni Caboto Club
Friday
7
February

Introduction to Zentangle®

Artful3 Studio
Saturday
8
February

19+ Prom Night

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594
Saturday
8
February

Cindy’s Winter Market

Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
8
February

2025 CAGW Chinese New Year Gala

St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Saturday
8
February

90’s Dance Party at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
8
February

Shop Local – Valentine’s Day Market

WFCU Centre - Banquet Hall
Sunday
9
February

Super Bowl Sunday at Sam’s!

Sam's Pizzeria and Cantina
Sunday
9
February

Game Day Viewing Party at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery

