There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 7th to 10th
Friday February 7th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
7
February
Connections’ 2025 Trivia Night Fundraiser
Giovanni Caboto Club
Friday
7
February
Introduction to Zentangle®
Artful3 Studio
Saturday
8
February
19+ Prom Night
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594
Saturday
8
February
Cindy’s Winter Market
Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
8
February
2025 CAGW Chinese New Year Gala
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Saturday
8
February
90’s Dance Party at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
8
February
Shop Local – Valentine’s Day Market
WFCU Centre - Banquet Hall
Sunday
9
February
Super Bowl Sunday at Sam’s!
Sam's Pizzeria and Cantina
Sunday
9
February
Game Day Viewing Party at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
