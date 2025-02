There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 28th to March 2nd

Friday February 28th, 2025, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday February The Sound of Music UMEI Christian High School

Saturday March The Sound of Music UMEI Christian High School

Saturday March Duelling Pianos Scottish Club of Windsor

Saturday March Mardi Gras Carnival Leamington Portuguese Club

Saturday March Mousetrap Artist Bazaar Walkerville Brewery

Saturday March SCAR Adoption Event The Hungry Pooch LaSalle

Saturday March Musician’s Corner Aloe Lounge

Sunday March The Sound of Music UMEI Christian High School

Sunday March Summer Market Atlas Tube Recreation Centre