There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 14th to 16th
Friday February 14th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
14
February
Happy Valentine’s Day Event
Giovanni Caboto Club
Friday
14
February
Windsor Comedy Club Proshow: Valentines weekend
Phog lounge
Friday
14
February
Sam’s Pizzeria Valentines Day Special
Sam's Pizzeria and Cantina
Friday
14
February
Singing Valentine’s by an Essex Vocal Express Barbershop Quartet
All Onsite Deliveries
Saturday
15
February
Windsor Comedy Club Proshow: Valentines weekend
Phog Lounge
Saturday
15
February
For the Love of TRANSANITY – Drag Show & Valentine’s Party
Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
15
February
Saturday
15
February
SCAR Adoption Event
Pet Valu Essex
Sunday
16
February
Windsor Express vs. Pontiac Pharaohs
WFCU Centre
Sunday
16
February
Womenpreneur’s Ramadan Market
Tarbiyah Centre
Sunday
16
February
Family Day Sunday with the Express!
WFCU Centre
