There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 14th to 16th

Friday February 14th, 2025, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0

Friday
14
February

Happy Valentine’s Day Event

Giovanni Caboto Club
Friday
14
February

Windsor Comedy Club Proshow: Valentines weekend

Phog lounge
Friday
14
February

Sam’s Pizzeria Valentines Day Special

Sam's Pizzeria and Cantina
Friday
14
February

Singing Valentine’s by an Essex Vocal Express Barbershop Quartet

All Onsite Deliveries
Saturday
15
February

Windsor Comedy Club Proshow: Valentines weekend

Phog Lounge
Saturday
15
February

For the Love of TRANSANITY – Drag Show & Valentine’s Party

Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
15
February

Sexual Healing – A Live Blind-Dating Comedy Show

Meteor
Saturday
15
February

SCAR Adoption Event

Pet Valu Essex
Sunday
16
February

Windsor Express vs. Pontiac Pharaohs

WFCU Centre
Sunday
16
February

Womenpreneur’s Ramadan Market

Tarbiyah Centre
Sunday
16
February

Family Day Sunday with the Express!

WFCU Centre

