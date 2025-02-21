There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 14th to 16th
Friday February 21st, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
21
February
Windsor Express vs. Newfoundland Rogues
WFCU Centre
ROSE CITY ROAST BATTLES
The Cherry Rock Lounge
Standup at Sidelines! Featuring the Hopkins Brothers
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Free Strings Ensemble Lesson for Children & Youth
Windsor Armouries - School of Creative Arts, University of Windsor
“W.E. Ride & Dine” – A Windsor Black History Month Culinary Bus Tour
Art Windsor Essex
Windsor Potterfest
Film Camp for Kids & Youth
7:00pm – FUNNY FRIENDS LIKES THESE @ WINDSOREATS
WindsorEats
Windsor Comedy Club Proshow: Dan Alten
Phogheads
9:30pm – FUNNY FRIENDS LIKES THESE @ WINDSOREATS
WindsorEats
Cindy’s Winter Market
Cindy's Home and Garden
Coldest Night of The Year
The Downtown Mission
Wolfhead Distillery Chili Fest
Wolfhead Distillery and Restaurant
Jazz Night at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
