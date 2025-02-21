CloudyNow
-4 °C
25 °F
Chance Of FlurriesFri
-2 °C
28 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
-4 °C
25 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
0 °C
32 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 14th to 16th

Friday February 21st, 2025, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0

Friday
21
February

Windsor Express vs. Newfoundland Rogues

WFCU Centre
Friday
21
February

The Sound of Music

UMEI Christian High School
Friday
21
February

Windsor Comedy Club Proshow: Dan Alten Friday

PhogHeads
Friday
21
February

ROSE CITY ROAST BATTLES

The Cherry Rock Lounge
Saturday
22
February

Standup at Sidelines! Featuring the Hopkins Brothers

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Saturday
22
February

Free Strings Ensemble Lesson for Children & Youth

Windsor Armouries - School of Creative Arts, University of Windsor
Saturday
22
February

“W.E. Ride & Dine” – A Windsor Black History Month Culinary Bus Tour

Art Windsor Essex
Saturday
22
February

Windsor Potterfest

Film Camp for Kids & Youth
Saturday
22
February

7:00pm – FUNNY FRIENDS LIKES THESE @ WINDSOREATS

WindsorEats
Saturday
22
February

Windsor Comedy Club Proshow: Dan Alten

Phogheads
Saturday
22
February

9:30pm – FUNNY FRIENDS LIKES THESE @ WINDSOREATS

WindsorEats
Saturday
22
February

The Sound of Music

UMEI Christian High School
Saturday
22
February

Cindy’s Winter Market

Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
22
February

Golden Anniversary Celebration: 2025 Chinese New Year Gala

Ciociaro Club
Saturday
22
February

Coldest Night of The Year

The Downtown Mission
Sunday
23
February

Wolfhead Distillery Chili Fest

Wolfhead Distillery and Restaurant
Sunday
23
February

Jazz Night at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
23
February

The Sound of Music

UMEI Christian High School

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message