PHOTOS: Sunday Morning Yoga At The Mall For EDAW

This year’s Sunday Morning Yoga event at Devonshire Mall, hosted by lululemon, provided a peaceful experience in support of Eating Disorder Awareness Week (EDAW). In partnership with the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA), the event raised awareness for this important cause. Lululemon ambassador and experienced yoga instructor Ally MacDonald led the class, guiding attendees through moments of mindfulness and relaxation.

Saje Wellness and Wellness Market each hosted a raffle with exciting prizes, while lululemon offered a special giveaway. BANA also provided exclusive swag bags filled with goodies for attendees to take home. After the session, guests enjoyed refreshing blueberry lemonade from Anchor Coffee. To top it off, special promotional pricing on Saje products made it a perfect day for self-care.

This collaboration not only supported Eating Disorder Awareness Week but also highlighted the importance of mental health and body image awareness, along with BANA’s ongoing efforts to support those affected by eating disorders. For more information on EDAW and the resources offered by BANA, visit their Facebook page here.