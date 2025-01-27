SunnyNow
Windsor Approved For Homelessness And Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub

Monday January 27th, 2025, 3:01pm

The Ontario government has approved 18 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs, including one with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

HART Hubs provide a range of services to meet local needs such as primary care, mental health services, addictions care, social services and employment support.

“With this program providing funding quickly and efficiently to activate existing shelter beds, Windsor could see an immediate impact through community partners like Brentwood Recovery Home. Combined with recent Council investments to enhance and expand Windsor’s temporary Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4), the province is standing in lockstep with the City and community partners to provide investments in evidence-based prevention, outreach, addiction services; help end encampments; and provide wraparound services to help people rebuild their lives. With the support of the Premier and this provincial government, we are building a safer, healthier Windsor where no one is left behind,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

 

